AG Barr promises continued support to Northern Triangle

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — U.S. Attorney General William Barr says funding under his authority for policing in Central America's Northern Triangle is not at risk under the Trump administration's promise to cut off those countries not doing enough to control migration.

Barr spoke Thursday after meeting with his counterparts from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

Barr said he and his counterparts discussed expanding efforts against the region's violent gangs such as MS-13, as well as increasing the attention to corruption, financial crimes and human trafficking.

Unlike President Donald Trump, who has been critical of Central American governments, Barr said he was so impressed with their cooperation against transnational criminal organizations that he decided to make the region his first foreign visit.

He said Trump agreed to continue U.S. support for their efforts.