7 rebels, Indian soldier killed in Kashmir fighting

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say seven rebels and an Indian army soldier have been killed in gunbattles in disputed Kashmir, triggering violent protests by residents opposed to Indian rule.

Police say soldiers and counterinsurgency police cordoned off a neighborhood in the suburbs of southern Shopian town overnight, leading to an exchange of fire with rebels.

Police say one militant was killed overnight while four more died early Saturday.

The fighting sparked protests and clashes. Government forces fired warning shots and tear gas at stone-throwing protesters, injuring at least 15 people.

Separately, two rebels and a soldier were killed in northwestern Sopore area on Friday.

India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety.