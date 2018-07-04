2 killed as small plane crashes in eastern Austria

BERLIN (AP) — An emergency official says a small plane has crashed at an airfield in eastern Austria, killing two people aboard.

Lower Austria province fire service spokesman Franz Resperger told the Austria Press Agency that the aircraft came down nose-first Wednesday morning in a field next to the runway at the Voeslau-Kottingbrunn airfield, south of Vienna. The two men were trapped in the badly damaged cockpit.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.