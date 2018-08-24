2 dead at Serbian national library after gas leak

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say a poisonous gas leakage has killed two men at the national library in Belgrade.

Police said Friday an emergency team was sent to the building in central Belgrade after the leak was detected.

Belgrade media say the carbon dioxide leaked from the building's firefighting installation and that the two victims were testing the system.

The area in the Serbian capital has been sealed off as firefighters and emergency teams entered the building.