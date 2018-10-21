People attend a demonstration called "heart instead of hounding" to protest against a far right PEGIDA demonstration in Dresden, eastern Germany, Sunday, Oct.21, 2018. (Oliver Killig/dpa via AP)

People attend a demonstration called "heart instead of hounding" to protest against a far right PEGIDA demonstration in Dresden, eastern Germany, Sunday, Oct.21, 2018. (Oliver Killig/dpa via AP)

Photo: Oliver Killig, AP