1 dead, 44 injured in Switzerland bus crash

BERLIN (AP) — Zurich police say a tour bus on its way to Germany has crashed in Switzerland, killing one person and injuring 44 others.

The dpa news agency reported Sunday that bus traveling to Duesseldorf from Genoa in Italy crashed at 4:15 a.m. south of Zurich, a city in northern Switzerland that is the country's financial hub.

Zurich canton (state) police say the bus went into a skid on the snowy road and crashed into a wall.

They said one woman, whose identity was not immediately released, was killed and three people, including the driver, have serious injuries.

Switzerland's 20 Minuten news site quoted authorities saying the woman who died was 37-years-old and Italian.

___

This story has been corrected to show bus departed from Genoa, not Geneva.