Woman plunges from 6th floor balcony at Florida beach resort

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old Florida woman fell to her death from a sixth floor hotel balcony after her boyfriend tried repeatedly to pull her to safety.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports an officer from the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue was patrolling Tuesday night and saw her fall from the balcony at the Holiday Inn property.

Daytona Beach police identified the woman as Alexis Carroll of Jacksonville.

Witnesses told investigators they heard a couple yelling in the room before the woman went onto the balcony.

Hotel security showed up and left. The woman returned to the balcony and yelled at the people next door for calling security.

Police say resort video cameras showed Carroll hanging off the balcony and her boyfriend trying to pull her to safety.