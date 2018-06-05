Woman: Cat head upright on sidewalk 'like a sick trophy'

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A woman found a cat's severed head upright on the sidewalk in her New Orleans neighborhood, The Humane Society of Louisiana said Tuesday.

Society president Jeff Dorson said Victoria Marchante told him she found the black-and-white head during a walk Friday morning, went home briefly, and it was gone when she returned. He quoted her in a news release Tuesday as saying the head appeared deliberately placed, "like a sick trophy."

Dorson said Marchante told him there was only a small amount of blood around the neck, and no other animal parts or blood in the area.

New Orleans police will investigate with other agencies, Officer Gary Scheets, a department spokesman, said in an email.

Dorson said Marchante didn't get photos, but told him that a neighbor did. He said he plans to go door-to-door Wednesday, leaving flyers asking residents to check their security cameras and share any photos and other information they may have.