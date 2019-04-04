https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/us/article/White-tiger-chokes-on-boneless-meat-at-zoo-in-13741653.php
White tiger chokes on boneless meat at zoo in North Carolina
BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A nonprofit zoo in North Carolina says its 10-year-old white tiger choked to death on boneless meat.
The Conservators Center near Burlington said in a Facebook post last week that the tiger named Arthur began choking when staff was feeding it boneless pieces of meat during a training session.
The center said Arthur lost consciousness and that the staff "attempted everything possible" to revive him.
Arthur was 3 months old when he arrived at the center in 2008. The center is home to nearly 80 animals.
In December, 22-year-old Conservators Center intern Alexandra Black was fatally attacked by a lion. That animal, named Matthai, was killed.
