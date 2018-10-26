West Virginia Supreme Court halts impeachment trials

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's Supreme Court has effectively halted impeachment proceedings against a retired justice and a suspended justice.

WCHS-TV reports that the court said in an order that its decision to stop Justice Margaret Workman's impeachment hearing applies to other justices facing impeachment.

Retired Justice Robin Davis and suspended Justice Allen Loughry petitioned the court to intervene in their trials.

The court ruled earlier this month that articles of impeachment against Workman violate the separation of powers doctrine and that the Senate doesn't have jurisdiction. The Senate postponed Workman's trial after the presiding judge didn't show up following the court ruling.

Loughry was convicted recently of 11 criminal counts in federal court, including using state cars and gas cards for his personal benefit, making false statements, mail fraud and witness tampering

___

Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com