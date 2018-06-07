Waffle House in Delaware closed for rodent infestation

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Another Delaware eatery has been shut down within a week because of a rodent infestation.

News outlets report a health inspector found mouse droppings, expired milk and mold in the ice machine at a Waffle House in Smyrna, resulting in its immediate closure Tuesday.

Last Thursday, a Burger King in Brandywine was ordered closed after a video of rodent among hamburger buns went viral.

Division of Public Health spokeswoman Andrea Wojcik says the food protection office acted after receiving complaints. While it waits for another inspection, the Waffle House posted a sign saying the 24-hour diner was "temporarily closed for maintenance and repairs."

Waffle House spokesman Pat Warner says the corporate office is working with the local team to implement a response.