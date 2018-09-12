Volunteer who rocks babies donates $1M to Alabama hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A volunteer who rocks babies each week in a neonatal intensive care unit has donated more than $1 million to an Alabama hospital.

The University of South Alabama said in a news release last week that Louis and Melinda Mapp donated more than $1 million to USA Health Children's & Women's Hospital's Hollis J. Wiseman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

WKRG-TV reports 81-year-old Louis Mapp rocks, feeds or burps babies who need loving arms.

The gift will establish an endowment that will enable staff to identify and offset unforeseen needs within the unit. The unit offers care for premature and critically ill newborns and admits around 900 babies annually.

Louis Mapp says the endowment was established because he and his wife wanted to do something that would carry on after they are gone.