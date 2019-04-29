UN chief demands that the world step up to stamp out hatred

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is demanding that the world "step up to stamp out anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim hatred, persecution of Christians and all other forms of racism, xenophobia, discrimination and incitement."

The U.N. chief says that beyond the recent murders of worshippers "there is loathsome rhetoric" aimed not only at religious groups but at migrants and refugees. He also decries "assertions of white supremacy, a resurgence of neo-Nazi ideology (and) venom directed at anyone considered the 'other.'"

Guterres said Monday "parts of the Internet are becoming hothouses of hate, as like-minded bigots find each other online, and platforms serve to inflame and enable hate to go viral."

Guterresl said he's launched initiatives to tackle hate speech and to see how the U.N. can contribute to the safety of religious sanctuaries.