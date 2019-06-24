UK-based wind company picks Rhode Island for US headquarters

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A company specializing in wind power blade maintenance has chosen Rhode Island for its U.S. headquarters, a sign of the state's growing offshore wind industry.

Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor told the Boston Globe last week that British company GEV Wind Power has committed to staying at Quonset Point in North Kingstown for at least 12 years.

The company plans to create 125 jobs in the state.

Pryor says he traveled to the United Kingdom twice in recent months to secure the deal.

Pryor acknowledged that Massachusetts is building its role in the wind power industry but says Rhode Island is the "first mover" in this field.

The Rhode Island Commerce Corp. was scheduled to vote Monday on a $1.9 million tax credit for GEV.