3 dead after car crashes into river during police chase

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A toddler and two adults are dead after their vehicle crashed into a Milwaukee river during a police chase.

Divers on Tuesday found the bodies of a 2-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man after the car was removed from the Kinnickinnic River. Investigators say the vehicle had been involved in several armed robberies.

The toddler's 19-year-old mother died Monday night after the car careened into the river during the police chase. The woman was recovered from the water but pronounced dead at the scene. Divers continued to search but couldn't find any other occupants of the car until Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows the car speeding and the driver losing control before the vehicle crashed into the river. It's unclear who was driving the vehicle.