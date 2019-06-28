Train derails in commercial tunnel between Michigan, Canada

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A freight train has derailed in an international tunnel connecting Michigan and Canada.

City manager James Freed says the Friday morning wreck involved about 30 to 40 of the train's cars and caused "significant damage" to the track in Port Huron. It was not clear when the tunnel would reopen. No injuries were reported.

The train was headed into Michigan at the time of the derailment, which was reported about 5:45 a.m. to Port Huron officials.

The tunnel beneath the St. Clair River connects Port Huron to Sarnia, Ontario. It's operated by Canadian National Railway.

Railway spokesman Jonathan Abecassis says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Freed says thousands of train cars pass through the tunnel daily. He says trains are being rerouted to a crossing in Detroit.