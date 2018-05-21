Town settles female officer's 'frat house' atmosphere suit

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A female reserve police officer in Massachusetts who says she was harassed by fellow officers and forced to deal with a "frat house" atmosphere has received $500,000 after settling a lawsuit.

The Salem News reports that Manchester-by-the-Sea last week announced a settlement with Adrienne Costa, who says she was forced to share the department locker room with male officers and faced inappropriate comments.

The lawsuit also says an officer tricked Costa into leaving an office partially dressed while she was pumping breast milk after her pregnancy.

Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel says it was clear that Costa was treated poorly and was discriminated against based on gender and her status as a new mother.

Costa's attorney says the settlement shows the town is accepting responsibility.

___

Information from: The Salem (Mass.) News, http://www.salemnews.com