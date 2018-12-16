"The "Notorious RBG" draws sold-out audience in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an unlikely national rock star. The Notorious RBG, as she's nicknamed, is now appearing in the second documentary film about her this year.

On Saturday evening, the 85-year-old Brooklyn native appeared in person in her hometown. She showed up at the New York Academy of Medicine before a sold-out audience. NPR legal correspondent Nina Totenberg is leading the question-and-answer session about Ginsburg's quarter century on the nation's highest bench, and about her autobiography, "My Own Words."

The new documentary in theaters on Dec. 25, "On the Basis of Sex," explores how Ginsburg's early legal battles changed the world for women through her disciplined dissent.

Last month, Ginsburg was hospitalized with fractured ribs after a fall. She was back to work within days.