The Latest: Officials issue new evacuations in Oregon









Photo: Jamie Lusch, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 photo, a wildfire burns off of Biddle Road in Central Point, Ore. The Emergency Conflagration Act announced early Wednesday allows the Oregon fire marshal to mobilize resources from around the state to protect homes. (Jamie Lusch/The Medford Mail Tribune via AP) less In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 photo, a wildfire burns off of Biddle Road in Central Point, Ore. The Emergency Conflagration Act announced early Wednesday allows the Oregon fire marshal to mobilize resources ... more Photo: Jamie Lusch, AP Image 2 of 3 In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 photo, the Central Point fire burns along Biddle Road in Central Point, Ore. The Emergency Conflagration Act announced early Wednesday allows the Oregon fire marshal to mobilize resources from around the state to protect homes. (Jamie Lusch/The Medford Mail Tribune via AP) less In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 photo, the Central Point fire burns along Biddle Road in Central Point, Ore. The Emergency Conflagration Act announced early Wednesday allows the Oregon fire marshal to mobilize ... more Photo: Jamie Lusch, AP Image 3 of 3 In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 photo, an outbuilding burns off of Biddle Road during a wildfire in Central Point, Ore. The Emergency Conflagration Act announced early Wednesday allows the Oregon fire marshal to mobilize resources from around the state to protect homes. (Jamie Lusch/The Medford Mail Tribune via AP) less In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 photo, an outbuilding burns off of Biddle Road during a wildfire in Central Point, Ore. The Emergency Conflagration Act announced early Wednesday allows the Oregon fire marshal to ... more Photo: Jamie Lusch, AP The Latest: Officials issue new evacuations in Oregon 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on fires in the Pacific Northwest (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Two homes near Ruch, Oregon, are being evacuated as a wildfire started by lightning spreads.

Thirty-three more homeowners were told to be ready to go Wednesday due to the growing fire near the California border.

The fire is burning in Jackson County, about 270 miles (434 kilometers) south of Portland, on a mix of private land and forest in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

___

8:30 a.m.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to a wildfire burning in the north-central part of the state.

The action announced early Wednesday allows the Oregon fire marshal to mobilize resources from around the state to protect homes.

The fire burning in two counties east of The Dalles expanded overnight to more than 45 square miles (117 square kilometers).

One home has burned, along with some other structures.

Roughly 75 households have been told to evacuate.

___

7:25 a.m.

Authorities say a small fire that prompted evacuation notices for 700 homes near Spokane Valley began in a building and then spread to grass and trees.

KREM-TV reports that the so-called Upriver Beacon Fire died down a bit overnight, and all of the most urgent evacuation notices had been downgraded by Wednesday morning.

The state Department of Natural Resources has been helping fight the fire with water drops from a tanker plane, and more state firefighting teams have been arriving after Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste approved their mobilization Tuesday night.

The fire has burned about one-third of a square mile (0.8 square kilometers) and has damaged some electrical transmission lines.