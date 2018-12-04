The Latest: Soldier sentenced to 25 years for terrorist aid

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on sentencing for a Hawaii-based solider who pleaded guilty to trying to help Islamic State (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

A judge is sentencing a solider based in Hawaii to 25 years in prison for trying to help the Islamic State group.

Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang pleaded guilty in August to four counts of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. He says he provided classified military documents, a drone and other help.

Kang says at his sentencing hearing Tuesday that he knows what he did was wrong.

Prosecutors say he met with undercover agents he believed were part of the group. Prosecutors say he pledged allegiance to the group in Arabic and English and kissed an Islamic State flag.

Kang is trained as an air traffic controller.

Prosecutors say the help Kang tried to provide includes air traffic radio frequencies. Prosecutors say Kang taught agents to use the drone to track U.S. troops.

Midnight

