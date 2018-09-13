The Latest: Residents of New Mexico compound ordered held

FILE - This Aug. 10, 2018, file photo shows a ramshackle compound in the desert area of Amalia, N.M. Five former residents of the compound in northern New Mexico where a 3-year-old boy's body was found last month are scheduled to appear in federal court on firearms-related charges. A hearing Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 focuses on allegations against Jany Leveille of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition linked to her unlawful immigration status and conspiracy accusations against the four other defendants. less FILE - This Aug. 10, 2018, file photo shows a ramshackle compound in the desert area of Amalia, N.M. Five former residents of the compound in northern New Mexico where a 3-year-old boy's body was found last ... more Photo: Brian Skoloff, AP

FILE - In this Aug. 29,2018, file photo, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, from left, and Jany Leveille talk with with attorneys Kelly Golightley and Tom Clark after a hearing on a motion to dismiss in the Taos County Courthouse. Federal prosecutors say the FBI has arrested five former residents, including Wahhaj and Leveille, of a ramshackle compound in northern New Mexico on firearms and conspiracy charges as local prosecutors dropped charges in the death of a 3-year-old boy at the property. Taos County District Attorney Donald Gallegos said Friday, Aug. 31, his office will now seek grand jury indictments involving the death. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool, file) less FILE - In this Aug. 29,2018, file photo, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, from left, and Jany Leveille talk with with attorneys Kelly Golightley and Tom Clark after a hearing on a motion to dismiss in the Taos County ... more Photo: Eddie Moore, AP

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo, Jany Leveille appears in court during a hearing in Taos, N.M. Five former residents of a ramshackle compound in northern New Mexico where a 3-year-old boy's body was found last month are scheduled to appear in federal court on firearms-related charges. A hearing Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 focuses on allegations against Leveille of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition linked to her unlawful immigration status and conspiracy accusations against the four other defendants. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool, File) less FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo, Jany Leveille appears in court during a hearing in Taos, N.M. Five former residents of a ramshackle compound in northern New Mexico where a 3-year-old boy's body was ... more Photo: Roberto E. Rosales, AP

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018, file photo, Jany Leveille, from left, with her attorney Kelly Golightley, and Siraj Ibn Wahhaj with attorney Tom Clark listen to the prosecutor during a hearing on a motion to dismiss in the Taos County Courthouse. Federal prosecutors say the FBI has arrested five former residents, including Leveille and Wahhaj, of a ramshackle compound in northern New Mexico on firearms and conspiracy charges as local prosecutors dropped charges in the death of a 3-year-old boy at the property. Taos County District Attorney Donald Gallegos said Friday, Aug. 31, his office will now seek grand jury indictments involving the death. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool, File) less FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018, file photo, Jany Leveille, from left, with her attorney Kelly Golightley, and Siraj Ibn Wahhaj with attorney Tom Clark listen to the prosecutor during a hearing on a motion to ... more Photo: Eddie Moore, AP

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo defendant Siraj Ibn Wahhaj sits in court in Taos, N.M., during a detention hearing. Federal prosecutors say the FBI has arrested five former residents, including Wahhaj, of a ramshackle compound in northern New Mexico on firearms and conspiracy charges as local prosecutors dropped charges in the death of a 3-year-old boy at the property. Taos County District Attorney Donald Gallegos said Friday, Aug. 31, his office will now seek grand jury indictments involving the death. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool, File) less FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo defendant Siraj Ibn Wahhaj sits in court in Taos, N.M., during a detention hearing. Federal prosecutors say the FBI has arrested five former residents, including Wahhaj, ... more Photo: Roberto E. Rosales, AP







Photo: Brian Skoloff, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close The Latest: Residents of New Mexico compound ordered held 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on a remote New Mexico desert compound where 11 children were found living in filth and the body of a boy was discovered (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

A federal judge has ordered five former residents of a ramshackle compound in northern New Mexico held without bail.

The judge's ruling on Wednesday comes a day after a federal grand jury indicted the group on firearms and conspiracy charges. The indictment accused them of establishing a training camp and firing range and engaging in tactical training at the Taos County compound as part of a plan to prepare for violent attacks on government, military, educational and financial institutions.

A month ago, 11 children living at the squalid compound were taken into custody after local authorities raided the site in search of a missing 3-year-old boy who suffered from medical disabilities. His remains were discovered days later.

___

12:20 a.m.

Five residents of a ramshackle desert compound in New Mexico are scheduled for arraignments and detention hearings after being indicted by a federal grand jury on firearms and conspiracy charges.

Federal prosecutors say the group was preparing for violent attacks on government, military, educational and financial institutions at the time of their arrests last month.

The five members of an extended family are expected to appear in federal court in Albuquerque on Wednesday afternoon.

The grand jury indictment Tuesday alleges they transported firearms and ammunition from Georgia to New Mexico in December 2017.

Eleven children were removed from the squalid compound near the Colorado state line during an Aug. 3 raid by Taos County authorities.