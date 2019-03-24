The Latest: Rain later this week may push Missouri River up

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Latest on flooding in the Midwest (all times local):

4 p.m.

Rain storms expected later this week could lead to another crest along the Missouri River and its tributaries just as residents are cleaning up from this spring's flooding.

National Weather Service hydrologist Kevin Low said that more than an inch of rain is expected to fall in Nebraska and Iowa later this week.

Low says the storms between Wednesday and Friday could create a 1-foot rise in the level of the Missouri River around Omaha and cities downstream starting next weekend.

But it's not yet clear how much additional flooding that rise could create.

___

1 p.m.

Authorities in South Dakota are searching for two men missing after a garbage truck went into a flooded river.

Searchers returned Sunday to the James River about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Mitchell, South Dakota.

KELO-TV reports the men have been missing since Thursday. Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley says authorities believe the truck went off state Highway 37 into the river.

Authorities have not released the men's names. State and local agencies are involved in the search.

Recent flooding in the Midwest is blamed in three confirmed deaths. In addition, two men in Nebraska have been missing for more than a week.

In central Minnesota, crews rescued dozens of people stranded inside a restaurant in Waite Park after flash flooding Saturday night on the Sauk River.