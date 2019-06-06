The Latest: Power on at LAX; outage hit dozens of flights

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a power outage at Los Angeles International Airport (all times local):

10:25 p.m.

Power has been restored to all terminals at Los Angeles International Airport, where an hours-long outage caused dozens of planes to be delayed, diverted or cancelled.

Some passengers were briefly stuck on their planes.

LAX says power was restored Wednesday night to three terminals, some three hours after the outage hit the airport. Other terminals saw shorter delays.

Southwest Airlines cancelled all remaining outbound flights and said about 40 flights were affected.

Airport spokeswoman Olga Gallardo says United Airlines had about two dozen flights affected.

The problem came when a 2-second power surge caused the airport to switch to generators. The equipment then had to switch back, but first devices such as conveyor belts had to be rebooted.

The outage also affected parking structures, restaurant cash registers and even the airport's iconic colored pylons.

___

9:37 p.m.

A power surge at Los Angeles International Airport has prompted flight delays and cancellations and some passengers found themselves stuck in their planes.

LAX says a power "bump" caused the airport to automatically switch to emergency generators shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Three terminals remain without power more than three hours later.

Some passengers were stuck on planes on the ground because jetways weren't working, although video showed others disembarking by stairs.

Southwest Airlines has cancelled all remaining outbound flights. About a half-dozen United Airlines flights reportedly were diverted. Others are being kept on the ground.

The outage affects several terminals and parking structures and everything from lights to cash registers at airport restaurants. The airport's signature colored pylons are also dark.

There's no word on what caused the problem.