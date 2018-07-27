The Latest: Chicago releases lengthy plan for police reform

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms in Chicago (all times local):

3 p.m.

Chicago has announced a plan to implement far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.

The more than 200-page document was released Friday by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. The report covers topics ranging from officer recruitment and supervision to the use of force.

Under the plan, officers must issue a verbal warning before any use of force and provide life-saving aid after force is used.

The Chicago Police Department will need to issue monthly reports on use of force incidents. Better training and supervision of officers also is required, including ensuring there's one sergeant for every 10 officers. That number can currently be much higher.

The plan also says investigations by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the police department's internal affairs bureau must be complete within 180 days.

___

11:30 a.m.

The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson say they'll release a draft consent decree Friday afternoon.

Madigan, with Emanuel's support, sued the city last year seeking court oversight of the beleaguered police department. The lawsuit killed a draft plan negotiated with the Trump administration that didn't envision a court role in reforming the department.

Community activists argued the 12,000-officer force couldn't be transformed without court scrutiny.

The Justice Department under President Barack Obama found deep-rooted civil rights violations by Chicago police, including racial bias and the use of excessive force.

A federal judge still must approve the agreement.