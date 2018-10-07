The Latest: Site of limousine crash long a dangerous spot

Distraught family members are seen going through objects at the scene of an accident that happened next to the Apple Barrel Cafe at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Schoharie, N.Y. 20 people are reported to have died in the accident. (Lori Van Buren/Times Union) less Distraught family members are seen going through objects at the scene of an accident that happened next to the Apple Barrel Cafe at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party on ... more Photo: Lori Van Buren, Albany Times Union

Scene of an accident that happened next to the Apple Barrel Cafe at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a wedding party on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Schoharie, N.Y. 20 people are reported to have died in the accident. (Lori Van Buren/Times Union) less Scene of an accident that happened next to the Apple Barrel Cafe at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a wedding party on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Schoharie, N.Y. 20 people are ... more Photo: Lori Van Buren, Albany Times Union

Site of crash that killed 20 in Schoharie County, NY on Saturday, October 6, 2018. Site of crash that killed 20 in Schoharie County, NY on Saturday, October 6, 2018. Photo: Google Maps

A man places flowers at the scene of an accident that happened next to the Apple Barrel Cafe at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Schoharie, N.Y. 20 people are reported to have died in the accident. (Lori Van Buren/Times Union) less A man places flowers at the scene of an accident that happened next to the Apple Barrel Cafe at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Schoharie, N.Y. ... more Photo: Lori Van Buren, Albany Times Union

Bill Waterson Jr. looks at the scene of an accident next to the Apple Barrel Cafe that happened Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party at Rt 30 and 30A on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Schoharie, N.Y. 20 people are reported to have died in the accident. (Lori Van Buren/Times Union) less Bill Waterson Jr. looks at the scene of an accident next to the Apple Barrel Cafe that happened Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party at Rt 30 and 30A on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Schoharie, N.Y. ... more Photo: Lori Van Buren, Albany Times Union

Flowers are seen the scene of an accident that happened next to the Apple Barrel Cafe at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Schoharie, N.Y. 20 people are reported to have died in the accident. (Lori Van Buren/Times Union) less Flowers are seen the scene of an accident that happened next to the Apple Barrel Cafe at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Schoharie, N.Y. 20 ... more Photo: Lori Van Buren, Albany Times Union

Police respond to a fatal crash on Route 30 and 30 A in Central Bridge on Oct. 6, 2018. Police respond to a fatal crash on Route 30 and 30 A in Central Bridge on Oct. 6, 2018. Photo: Tom Heffernan Sr. / Special To The Times Union

In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 photo, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly crash in Schoharie, N.Y. (WTEN via AP) In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 photo, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly crash in Schoharie, N.Y. (WTEN via AP) Photo: Tyler Simpson, AP

Police respond to a fatal crash on Route 30 and 30 A in Central Bridge on Oct. 6, 2018. Police respond to a fatal crash on Route 30 and 30 A in Central Bridge on Oct. 6, 2018. Photo: Tom Heffernan Sr. / Special To The Times Union

Police respond to a fatal crash on Route 30 and 30 A in Central Bridge on Oct. 6, 2018. Police respond to a fatal crash on Route 30 and 30 A in Central Bridge on Oct. 6, 2018. Photo: Tom Heffernan Sr. / Special To The Times Union

An accident next to the Apple Barrel Cafe happened Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Schoharie, N.Y. 20 people are reported to have died in the accident. (Lori Van Buren/Times Union) less An accident next to the Apple Barrel Cafe happened Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Schoharie, N.Y. 20 people are reported to have died in the ... more Photo: Lori Van Buren, Albany Times Union

Distraught family members take in the scene of an accident that happened next to the Apple Barrel Cafe at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Schoharie, N.Y. 20 people are reported to have died in the accident. (Lori Van Buren/Times Union) less Distraught family members take in the scene of an accident that happened next to the Apple Barrel Cafe at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in ... more Photo: Lori Van Buren, Albany Times Union

Flowers are seen the scene of an accident that happened next to the Apple Barrel Cafe at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Schoharie, N.Y. 20 people are reported to have died in the accident. (Lori Van Buren/Times Union) less Flowers are seen the scene of an accident that happened next to the Apple Barrel Cafe at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Schoharie, N.Y. 20 ... more Photo: Lori Van Buren, Albany Times Union

A sunglasses lens and nail polish are seen at the scene of an accident that happened next to the Apple Barrel Cafe at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Schoharie, N.Y. 20 people are reported to have died in the accident. (Lori Van Buren/Times Union) less A sunglasses lens and nail polish are seen at the scene of an accident that happened next to the Apple Barrel Cafe at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party on Sunday, Oct. 7, ... more Photo: Lori Van Buren, Albany Times Union

A bracelet and piece of broken mirror is seen at the scene of an accident that happened next to the Apple Barrel Cafe at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Schoharie, N.Y. 20 people are reported to have died in the accident. (Lori Van Buren/Times Union) less A bracelet and piece of broken mirror is seen at the scene of an accident that happened next to the Apple Barrel Cafe at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party on Sunday, Oct. 7, ... more Photo: Lori Van Buren, Albany Times Union

Police respond to a fatal crash on Route 30 and 30 A in Central Bridge on Oct. 6, 2018. Police respond to a fatal crash on Route 30 and 30 A in Central Bridge on Oct. 6, 2018. Photo: Tom Heffernan Sr. / Special To The Times Union

Police respond to a fatal crash on Route 30 and 30 A in Central Bridge on Oct. 6, 2018. Police respond to a fatal crash on Route 30 and 30 A in Central Bridge on Oct. 6, 2018. Photo: Tom Heffernan Sr. / Special To The Times Union

Scene of an accident that happened next to the Apple Barrel Cafe at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Schoharie, N.Y. 20 people are reported to have died in the accident. (Lori Van Buren/Times Union) less Scene of an accident that happened next to the Apple Barrel Cafe at Rt. 30 at Rt. 30A Saturday afternoon involving a limo carrying a party on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Schoharie, N.Y. 20 people are reported to ... more Photo: Lori Van Buren, Albany Times Union

In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 photo, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly crash involving a limousine in Schoharie, N.Y. (WTEN via AP) In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 photo, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly crash involving a limousine in Schoharie, N.Y. (WTEN via AP) Photo: Tyler Simpson, AP

Debris scatters an area Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at the site of yesterday's fatal crash Schoharie, N.Y. Debris scatters an area Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at the site of yesterday's fatal crash Schoharie, N.Y. Photo: Hans Pennink, AP

FILE - In this May 9, 1999, file photo, emergency workers remove the body of one of the victims of a bus crash in New Orleans, where a chartered bus carrying members of a casino club on a Mother's Day gambling excursion ran off a highway, killing 22 people, in one of the nation's deadliest crashes. A limousine carrying 18 people crashed Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in upstate New York, killing all the occupants and two pedestrians, making it among the nation’s deadliest ground-traffic accidents. less FILE - In this May 9, 1999, file photo, emergency workers remove the body of one of the victims of a bus crash in New Orleans, where a chartered bus carrying members of a casino club on a Mother's Day gambling ... more Photo: Bill Haber, AP

Recovery crews remove debris from the scene of a fatal crash, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, where a limousine crashed into a parked and unoccupied SUV killing 20 people at an intersection a day earlier, in Schoharie, N.Y. less Recovery crews remove debris from the scene of a fatal crash, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, where a limousine crashed into a parked and unoccupied SUV killing 20 people at an intersection a day earlier, in Schoharie, ... more Photo: Hans Pennink, AP

People place flowers, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at the scene where 20 people died as the result of a limousine crashing into a parked and unoccupied SUV at an intersection a day earlier, in Schoharie, N.Y. People place flowers, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at the scene where 20 people died as the result of a limousine crashing into a parked and unoccupied SUV at an intersection a day earlier, in Schoharie, N.Y. Photo: Hans Pennink, AP

Debris scatters an area Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at the site of yesterday's fatal crash Schoharie, N.Y. Debris scatters an area Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at the site of yesterday's fatal crash Schoharie, N.Y. Photo: Hans Pennink, AP

Members of the National Transportation Safety Board work at the scene of yesterday's fatal crash, in Schoharie, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Members of the National Transportation Safety Board work at the scene of yesterday's fatal crash, in Schoharie, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Photo: Hans Pennink, AP

In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 photo, a body is draped under a blanket at the scene of a fatal crash in Schoharie, N.Y. (Tom Heffernan Sr. via AP) In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 photo, a body is draped under a blanket at the scene of a fatal crash in Schoharie, N.Y. (Tom Heffernan Sr. via AP) Photo: Tom Heffernan Sr., AP

Members of the National Transportation Safety Board work at the scene of yesterday's fatal crash, in Schoharie, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Members of the National Transportation Safety Board work at the scene of yesterday's fatal crash, in Schoharie, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Photo: Hans Pennink, AP

In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 photo, a limousine, left, has landed in the woods following a fatal crash in Schoharie, N.Y. (Tom Heffernan Sr. via AP) In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 photo, a limousine, left, has landed in the woods following a fatal crash in Schoharie, N.Y. (Tom Heffernan Sr. via AP) Photo: Tom Heffernan Sr., AP

In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 photo, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly crash in Schoharie, N.Y. (WTEN via AP) In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 photo, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly crash in Schoharie, N.Y. (WTEN via AP) Photo: Tyler Simpson, AP























































Photo: Lori Van Buren, Albany Times Union Image 1 of / 29 Caption Close The Latest: Site of limousine crash long a dangerous spot 1 / 29 Back to Gallery

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on a crash in upstate New York that killed 20 people (all times local):

7 p.m.

The manager of the upstate New York store where a limousine crash killed 20 people says the site is a dangerous intersection that's been plagued by accidents.

The Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe sits at a T-intersection where authorities say a limousine blew through a stop sign Saturday night and crashed into a parked SUV. Manager Jessica Kirby said in an interview that it's only the latest accident to happen there.

Kirby says, "We have had 3 tractor trailer type trucks run through the stop through our driveway and into a field behind the business." She says all of those accidents occurred during business hours.

Kirby says the local town supervisor worked with New York's Department of Transportation to bar heavy trucks from using the road. But she says smaller vehicles still have routinely crashed at that spot.

___

6:30 p.m.

A relative says the limousine that crashed in upstate New York was carrying revelers to a 30th birthday party for one of four sisters on board.

That's according to Barbara Douglas, who identified herself as the sisters' aunt at the crash scene. She says all four sisters were killed. Douglas says the sisters "did the responsible thing getting a limo so they wouldn't have to drive anywhere."

She declined to publicly release the names but says three of the sisters were accompanied by their husbands. Authorities say all 18 people in the limousine died as well as two pedestrians.

___

4 p.m.

The aunt of one of the victims in a limousine crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York says the vehicle was on its way to a birthday celebration.

Valerie Abeling says newlyweds Erin Vertucci and Shane McGowan were among those killed. She says Vertucci was 34 and McGowan was 30.

Abeling says her daughter had been invited along but was unable to go.

She says the family has not learned much about the circumstances of the crash.

She says "our lives have been changed forever."

Officials say Saturday's crash in Schoharie (sko-HAYR'-ee) was the deadliest transportation accident in the U.S. since a 2009 plane crash in Buffalo, New York, killed 50 people.

___

3:10 p.m.

State police say the limousine in an upstate New York crash that killed 20 people failed to stop at an intersection.

Authorities said at a news conference Sunday that the 2001 Ford Excursion limousine plowed into an unoccupied sport-utility vehicle in a parking lot across from the intersection. Two pedestrians there were also struck and died.

The other 18 victims in Saturday's crash were in the limousine. Authorities say all the occupants died.

The crash was in Schoharie, about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north of New York City.

___

1:40 p.m.

A witness says a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York "sounded like an explosion."

Linda Riley of Schenectady, New York, says she was in a parked car at the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie (skoh-HAY'-ree) on Saturday when she heard the noise.

She says she got out and saw a body on the ground by her vehicle, and broken tree branches everywhere.

A person with knowledge of the investigation tells The Associated Press that 18 of the victims were in a limousine and two were bystanders.

Schoharie is about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north of New York City.

___

12:15 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the investigation into a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York tells The Associated Press that 18 of the victims were in a limousine.

The person was not authorized to discuss the preliminary information publicly and spoke Sunday on the condition of anonymity. The person says that the other two victims were bystanders.

State police said earlier that 20 people died in a two-vehicle crash at the Apple Barrel Country Store on Saturday in Schoharie (skoh-HAY'-ree). That's about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north of New York City.

An afternoon news conference is planned.

___

Associated Press writer David Klepper in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed.

___

11:35 a.m.

State police say 20 people died in a crash in upstate New York that local officials say involved a limousine near a crowded tourist spot.

The Times Union of Albany reported local officials said a limo speeding down a hill crashed into bystanders at the Apple Barrel Country Store on Saturday in Schoharie (skoh-HAY'-ree). That's about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north of New York City.

The store is a popular spot for autumn leaf-peepers.

Authorities on Sunday didn't release names of victims or specifics. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

An afternoon news conference is planned.