Susan Rice says she won't challenge GOP Sen. Collins in 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Obama administration national security adviser Susan Rice says she's not going to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine in 2020.

Rice told Alyssa Mastromonaco at the Women in the World Summit on Thursday in New York City that she loves Maine and that her family has roots in the state. But she said she decided with her family "that the timing really isn't right for us."

Rice tantalized Democrats in October when she expressed interest in Collins' seat during the contentious confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. She said then that Collins "betrayed women across this country" by supporting Kavanaugh.

Rice said Thursday her daughter is going into her junior year of high school and that her family has already sacrificed for her.