Stinky 'corpse flower' in full bloom in California

SAN MARINO, Calif. (AP) — Visitors are flocking to the Huntington Library in Southern California to get a whiff of the so-called corpse flower, known for the rotten stench it releases when it blooms.

Huntington spokeswoman Lisa Blackburn says the plant, nicknamed "Stink," began blooming unexpectedly on Thursday night. The bloom likely will only last for 24 hours.

It's the sixth corpse flower to bloom at the institution in suburban San Marino. The last was on Aug. 23, 2014.

The plant is one of the three corpse flowers expected to bloom within the next week. Blackburn says that the two other flowers, nicknamed "Stunk" and "Stank," should bloom in the next few days.

It typically takes 15 years for a corpse flower to reach a mature blooming size.