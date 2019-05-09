Still most visited place, Orlando had 75 million visitors

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando, Florida, had 75 million visitors last year as the theme park mecca continued to be the most visited destination in the United States.

Orlando in 2018 had 68.5 million domestic visitors, a year-to-year increase of 4.1%, and almost 6.5 million international visitors, a year-to-year increase of 5.4%.

The overall 4.2% increase over 2017 figures was slightly smaller than the previous year-to-year increase of 5%. But there was a robust return of international visitors, a segment that had softened in previous years.

Visit Orlando CEO George Aguel says the international improvement was driven by Latin American visitors, especially from Brazil and Mexico.

Orlando has been in the middle of a years-long expansion of rides and hotel rooms.