Family member identifies 5 victims of Hudson Valley fire

EAST DURHAM, N.Y. (AP) — State police say five people are dead and one is hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire in the rural Greene County hamlet of East Durham.

A relative, Cathy Ballone, tells the Albany Times-Union the victims were her parents, Nicholas and Mary Mammano, and her brother John Mammano's three young children.

The nearby Gavin's Inn scheduled a church prayer service for the family Monday evening, saying John Mammano works at Gavin's and is hospitalized with burns.

Police did not confirm the victims' identities.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Monday in a home along Route 145 in East Durham, 30 miles (45 kilometers) southwest of Albany. The house was reduced to a charred framework. The cause is under investigation.