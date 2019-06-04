Son who spoke out against infamous polygamous leader dies

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 26-year-old man who spoke out against his infamous father who led a polygamous sect has died.

Rachel Jeffs said Tuesday her brother Roy Jeffs was abused sexually and physiologically by their father Warren Jeffs. She says Roy Jeffs died by suicide May 29.

Warren Jeffs is imprisoned for sexually assaulting girls he considered wives.

Rachel Jeffs says her brother was determined to tell his story to help other loved ones break away from the group controlled by their father.

Roy Jeffs told The Associated Press in 2015 that his father controlled the group based along the Utah-Arizona border with an iron fist, separating families.

Warren Jeffs has not commented on the allegations, and a lawyer who has represented Jeffs did not immediately respond to messages.