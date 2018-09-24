Sheriff: 5-month-old boy left in bathtub dies

TARRANT, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities say a 5-month-old boy left in a bathtub has died.

Center Point Fire Chief Donnie West tells Al.com that authorities responded to a Tarrant apartment Sunday evening and found the child unresponsive. The child was carried out of the apartment to paramedics, who then performed CPR and took the child to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Randy Christian says a preliminary investigation says the child was placed in the bathtub by his father, who then left the room. Christian says the man then returned and found his son unresponsive. It's unclear if there was anyone else in the apartment or bathroom.

An investigation is ongoing.

