Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 A "no swimming" sign is seen near Ocean Beach on Fire Island in Islip, N.Y., Thursday, July 19, 2018. Two children were bitten in the leg in the waters off New York's Fire Island on Wednesday in possible shark attacks, prompting beach closings, authorities said. less A "no swimming" sign is seen near Ocean Beach on Fire Island in Islip, N.Y., Thursday, July 19, 2018. Two children were bitten in the leg in the waters off New York's Fire Island on Wednesday in possible shark ... more Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Image 2 of 5 People enjoy the beaches on Fire Island in Islip, N.Y., Thursday, July 19, 2018. Two children were bitten in the leg in the waters off New York's Fire Island on Wednesday in possible shark attacks, prompting beach closings, authorities said. less People enjoy the beaches on Fire Island in Islip, N.Y., Thursday, July 19, 2018. Two children were bitten in the leg in the waters off New York's Fire Island on Wednesday in possible shark attacks, prompting ... more Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Image 3 of 5 In this photo provided by Philip Pollina, a first responder treats wounds consistent with a shark attack on the leg of Pollina's 12-year-old daughter, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, on Sailors Haven beach at the Fire Island National Seashore in New York. Lola Pollina was one of two children bitten in possible shark attacks off Fire Island beaches on Wednesday. (Philip Pollina via AP) less In this photo provided by Philip Pollina, a first responder treats wounds consistent with a shark attack on the leg of Pollina's 12-year-old daughter, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, on Sailors Haven beach at the ... more Photo: Philip Pollina, AP Image 4 of 5 A life guard keeps an eye on the water at Atlantique Beach on Fire Island in Islip, N.Y., Thursday, July 19, 2018. The purple flag on the life guard chair signifies the presence of "marine pests", including sharks. Two children were bitten in the leg in the waters off New York's Fire Island on Wednesday in possible shark attacks, prompting beach closings, authorities said. less A life guard keeps an eye on the water at Atlantique Beach on Fire Island in Islip, N.Y., Thursday, July 19, 2018. The purple flag on the life guard chair signifies the presence of "marine pests", including ... more Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Image 5 of 5 Swimmers enjoy the water on Fire Island in Islip, N.Y., Thursday, July 19, 2018. Two children were bitten in the leg in the waters off New York's Fire Island on Wednesday in possible shark attacks, prompting beach closings, authorities said. less Swimmers enjoy the water on Fire Island in Islip, N.Y., Thursday, July 19, 2018. Two children were bitten in the leg in the waters off New York's Fire Island on Wednesday in possible shark attacks, prompting ... more Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Shark attack confirmed in 1 of 2 bites off Fire Island 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Officials have confirmed one of two children bitten in the leg off New York's Fire Island was bitten by a shark.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says a tooth fragment removed from a 13-year-old boy's leg is consistent with a shark's tooth, but it could not determine what species of shark due to the tooth's condition.

Officials could not confirm Thursday if the fish that bit a 12-year-old girl a few minutes before the boy at Sailors Haven beach was also a shark.

Both children were bitten Wednesday, prompting officials to temporarily close the beaches.

The children are expected to fully recover.

The state Parks Department is extending lifeguard coverage until 8 p.m. Friday, and drones will be deployed to monitor the waters.