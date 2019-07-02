Vegetables recalled over possible listeria contamination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Fresh vegetable products distributed across the nation under several brand names have been voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer.

Growers Express says in a statement the products that include packaged varieties of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and a butternut-squash based veggie bowl are being recalled because of possible listeria contamination.

The products originated in a Growers Express facility in Biddeford, Maine.

They were sold under the brand names Green Giant Fresh, Growers Express, Signature Farms, and Trader Joe's.

Most of the affected products are labeled with a best-if-used-by date of June 26 to June 29.

There are no reported illnesses associated with the recall.

Consumers who bought any of the products should throw them away.