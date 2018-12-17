Gimme an 'A': Tunnel authority to move decoration after poll

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The great Holland Tunnel wreath controversy has been resolved.

After complaints about the holiday wreaths and a tree decoration over the New York-bound tunnel, more than 21,000 people voted in a poll commissioned by tunnel operator the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the tunnel's operator.

Poll numbers were released Monday.

The consensus? Move the tree from over the "N'' in "Holland" to over the "A," and remove a wreath hanging over the "U."

Some motorists had complained the design was distracting and possibly even a trigger for people with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

The Port Authority says the decorations will be moved Monday night.