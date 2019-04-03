Police search Cleveland Zoo for fleeing suspect

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect who fled a chase by jumping a fence into the Cleveland Zoo.

Officers responded early Wednesday to reports of shots fired and pursued a pickup truck leaving the scene. The truck crashed into a pole.

Police arrested one person at the scene, but the other climbed a fence into the zoo. Authorities say they have searched the zoo and haven't found anyone yet.

The name of the person arrested has not been released and no other details were immediately available.