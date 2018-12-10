Police investigate video of officers slamming, punching man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Video posted to social media that appears to show police officers in Kentucky slamming and punching a man has prompted an investigation.

Louisville Metro police spokesman Dwight Mitchell tells news outlets that the department is "in the process of collecting all body camera footage from officers who were present" at the gas station Sunday afternoon.

A video posted to Facebook by a bystander shows three officers bringing a man to the ground next to a car, before one officer repeatedly punches him.

Mitchell says the department reviews every case where officers use force. He didn't provide further details, or information regarding the man handcuffed in the video.