Police: 4 escape car hit by 2 trains going opposite ways

This photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows the site of a train crash in Fauquier County Sunday, March 3, 2019. Authorities say two trains hit a car stuck on tracks in Virginia, but the four people inside the car escaped before it was hit. Virginia State Police said in a statement Monday, March 4, 2019, that the crash occurred Sunday night in Fauquier County. They say a Honda Civic got stuck as it crossed the tracks on a private section of road just as two trains approached from opposite directions. Police say the 18-year-old driver and three passengers got out before the trains hit the car. (Virginia State Police via AP) less This photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows the site of a train crash in Fauquier County Sunday, March 3, 2019. Authorities say two trains hit a car stuck on tracks in Virginia, but the four people ... more Photo: J.R. Lewis, AP Photo: J.R. Lewis, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Police: 4 escape car hit by 2 trains going opposite ways 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

BEALETON, Va. (AP) — Authorities say an Amtrak train and a freight train headed opposite ways on parallel tracks in Virginia hit a car stuck at a rail crossing, but the four people escaped from the car before it was struck.

Virginia State Police said in a statement Monday that the Honda Civic became stranded at the private crossing Sunday night in Fauquier County. Police say the car's 18-year-old driver and three passengers fled unharmed before the trains hit the vehicle.

Images from the scene show the mangled car between the trains. The Star-Exponent reports that they were an Amtrak Crescent, carrying 178 passengers on a New York to New Orleans route, and a Norfolk Southern freight train headed northward.