Police: 7 charged for graffiti of Chicago 'Bean' sculpture

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities say seven people face charges after graffiti was spray-painted on two city landmarks, including the popular metallic sculpture known as "The Bean."

Two 20-year-old men face felony criminal damage to property and are due in bond court Thursday. Four others were charged with criminal trespass to state land. A 17-year-old faces curfew violations.

Authorities say the Millennium Park sculpture was vandalized late Monday and that the suspects were detained a short time later.

The sculpture's stainless-steel reflective surface was marked with "35th Crew." The Cancer Survivor Wall in nearby Maggie Daley Park also was vandalized. The graffiti was cleaned Tuesday.

The sculpture by artist Anish Kapoor is formally known as "Cloud Gate" and weighs 110 tons (99.8 metric tons). It's a popular tourist destination near Michigan Avenue.