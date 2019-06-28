Police: 1 person in custody in missing Utah student case

Police investigators carry in multiple rakes and shovels into the backyard of a home at 547 N. 1000 West in Salt Lake City as part of the disappearance of University of Utah student MacKenzie Lueck on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Police said Thursday that the owner of a home they searched in connection with the disappearance is a "person of interest" and that they are trying to find a mattress that had been inside his home. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say one person has been taken into custody in the case of a Utah college student who disappeared 11 days ago.

Salt Lake City police said the person was brought in Friday morning, but did not immediately provide further details ahead of a planned news conference.

The news comes a day after police finished using shovels and dogs in their search of a home belonging to a man they called a "person of interest" in the case. They also removed a vehicle from the man's home. Investigators have also been searching for a mattress given away from the home last week.

Mackenzie Lueck disappeared after taking a Lyft June 17 from the airport to a park. Police said she met an unidentified person at 3 a.m.