Pilot escapes injury after hot-air balloon crash in Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — Fishermen rescued a hot-air balloon pilot who escaped injury after his balloon struck power lines and fell into a southeastern Michigan lake.

The man was rescued Sunday on Thompson Lake around the Livingston County community of Howell, which hosts the annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest. The solo pilot was taken to rescue crews on shore.

Dave Park, who was fishing on the lake, told WXYZ-TV the balloon and basket caught fire after hitting the wires. Video shows the descent, explosion and downward drift toward the lake.

Event officials haven't released the pilot's name, though The Associated Press left a message Monday for the man also believed to be the balloon's owner. A message was left with the Federal Aviation Administration, which his investigating.