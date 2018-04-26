Parents, grandparents indicted in death of Ohio newborn

DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the Ohio parents and paternal grandparents of a newborn whose body was placed in a plastic tub after his death have been indicted.

The Defiance Crescent-News reports 33-year-old Jared Stark is charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangering and gross abuse of a corpse. Thirty-five-year-old Sarah Stark is charged with child endangering and gross abuse of a corpse.

Fifty-eight-year-old Steven Stark and 56-year-old Sheryl Stark have been charged with gross abuse of a corpse.

The prosecutor in western Ohio's Defiance County says the baby was born at his parents' home in October 2016 and died 10 hours later. Prosecutor Morris Murray says the infant's body was placed in a plastic container stored in another building on the property.

Court records don't indicate whether the four have attorneys.

