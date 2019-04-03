Oklahoma lawmakers grumble openly about drug settlement

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A $270 million settlement between the state of Oklahoma and the maker of OxyContin received high praise last week as an innovative way to help combat opioid addiction.

But Attorney General Mike Hunter is now facing bipartisan backlash from Oklahoma lawmakers who say he overstepped his authority and circumvented their role. They also grumbled Hunter kept them in the dark about settlement talks.

Hunter met behind closed doors this week with House and Senate members and acknowledged making "a number of mea culpas."

Hunter says the agreement was unique because the company was considering bankruptcy and was adamant about not going to trial in Oklahoma.

He says the state continues to sue multiple drugmakers, and that he expects any additional settlement funds would be appropriated by the Legislature.