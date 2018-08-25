Officers disciplined for leak of video showing mayor's son

DENVER (AP) — Police disciplinary records show two police officers received a brief unpaid suspension for leaking body camera footage showing the son of Denver's mayor cursing at another officer and threatening to get him fired during a traffic stop.

The Denver Post reports that Aurora Officers Paul Timmons and Judy Gurley-Lutkin were each suspended for 10 hours without pay.

Neither of the suspended officers was involved in the March 23 stop. A disciplinary order says Timmons used his cell phone to take a recording of the original body camera footage and shared it with Gurley-Lutkin.

KMGH-TV obtained the video in May, showing 22-year-old Jordan Hancock arguing with the Aurora Police officer who ticketed him for driving 65 mph in a 40 mph zone. Hancock paid a $250 fine and has apologized.