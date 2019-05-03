Officer who cursed at kids has agreed to publicly apologize

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia police officer filmed cursing at a group of black middle schoolers has agreed to publicly apologize.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the officer, students, their guardians and others met Tuesday in an exchange closed to the news media.

A March video shows the officer telling the Albert Hill students "wait until your asses turn 18, then you're mine." Student Cameron Hilliard filmed the video and says someone outside of her group yelled an obscenity directed at officers, launching the confrontation.

Principal Cherita Sears says the meeting focused on the effect of the confrontation and ways to seek amends, leading to the apology agreement. Authorities haven't released the officer's identity, and it's unclear how and when the apology will be made.

Richmond's interim police chief has said the officer would undergo remedial training.

