North Little Rock urges evacuations over flooding fears

In this aerial image provided by Yell County Sheriff's Department water rushes through the levee along the Arkansas River Friday, May 31, 2019, in Dardanelle, Ark. Officials say the levee breached early Friday at Dardanelle, about 60 miles northwest of Little Rock. (Yell County Sheriff's Department via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials are knocking on doors in a North Little Rock, Arkansas, neighborhood and telling residents they should probably leave for higher ground due to the threat of flooding from the Arkansas River.

Officials say in a Facebook post Saturday that they believe the river will back up storm drainage areas and cause roads to become inaccessible for possibly more than a week.

City spokesman Nathan Hamilton says there are about 150 homes in the neighborhood covered by the evacuation recommendation.

Officials said Friday night that a nearby city levee had been breached and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning, but it was canceled when officials later said the levee hadn't breached and wasn't in danger of failing. Instead, a containment berm at a riverside petroleum facility had breached.