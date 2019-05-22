Nashville Civil War fort gets 'slave route' designation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Civil War fort in Nashville built by slaves has received an international designation for its significance in the history of slavery and African Americans.

A news release says the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has named Fort Negley a "Site of Memory" associated with the group's Slave Route Project.

Vanderbilt University says history professor Jane Landers helped lead the charge to recognize Fort Negley.

After Union forces occupied Nashville in 1862, more than 2,700 African-Americans helped build Fort Negley. About 600 to 800 died.

In January 2018, developers dropped housing and entertainment complex plans near the site after archaeologists found human remains are likely still buried there, possibly of slaves who built the fort.

A park connecting to the fort is planned.