Missouri city to honor 17 killed in tour boat accident

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri city where 17 people died in a tour boat accident last year plans to honor the victims somehow but is still determining how to do so.

A Branson businessman in September proposed building a lighthouse-shaped monument to the victims of the July 19 "duck boat " accident on nearby Table Rock Lake. But some community members felt the monument should be closer to the lake, which is just outside of popular tourist town. Local news reports said some people worried that erecting a monument would serve as a grim reminder of the tragedy.

Aldermen voted last week to develop a memorial plan by January 2020. Mayor Karen Best says the delay is so the city can come up with the best possible tribute.