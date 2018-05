Mayor who pulled Confederate statues honored with JFK award





























Photo: Steven Senne, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Image 1 of 8 Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, front, arrives at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in Courage award ceremonies, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Boston. Landrieu is scheduled to be presented with the award during ceremonies Sunday. less Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, front, arrives at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in Courage award ceremonies, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Boston. Landrieu is ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP Image 2 of 8 Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, front, greets people as he arrives with his wife Cheryl, right, at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in Courage award ceremonies, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Boston. Landrieu is scheduled to be presented with the award during ceremonies Sunday. less Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, front, greets people as he arrives with his wife Cheryl, right, at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in Courage award ceremonies, ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP Image 3 of 8 Broadcast journalist Al Hunt, left, poet Dick Flavin, second from left, Joseph Kennedy III, grandson of the late Robert F. Kennedy, second from right, and his wife Lauren Birchfield, right, arrive at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in Courage award ceremonies, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Boston. less Broadcast journalist Al Hunt, left, poet Dick Flavin, second from left, Joseph Kennedy III, grandson of the late Robert F. Kennedy, second from right, and his wife Lauren Birchfield, right, arrive at the John ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP Image 4 of 8 Caroline Kennedy, right, daughter of President John F. Kennedy, and her husband Ed Schlossberg, left, arrive at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in Courage award ceremonies, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Boston. less Caroline Kennedy, right, daughter of President John F. Kennedy, and her husband Ed Schlossberg, left, arrive at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in Courage award ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP Image 5 of 8 Tatiana Schlossberg, left, granddaughter of late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, her husband, George Moran, center, and Jack Schlossberg, right, grandson of the late President Kennedy, arrive at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in Courage award ceremony, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Boston. less Tatiana Schlossberg, left, granddaughter of late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, her husband, George Moran, center, and Jack Schlossberg, right, grandson of the late President Kennedy, arrive at the John F. ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP Image 6 of 8 Jack Schlossberg, grandson of the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, arrives at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in Courage award ceremony, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Boston. less Jack Schlossberg, grandson of the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, arrives at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in Courage award ceremony, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP Image 7 of 8 Caroline Kennedy, foreground left, daughter of late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, and her husband, Ed Schlossberg, arrive at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in Courage award ceremonies, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Boston. less Caroline Kennedy, foreground left, daughter of late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, and her husband, Ed Schlossberg, arrive at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in Courage ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP Image 8 of 8 U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, D-Mass., right, grandson of the late Robert F. Kennedy, and his wife Lauren Birchfield, left, arrive at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in Courage award ceremonies, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Boston. less U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, D-Mass., right, grandson of the late Robert F. Kennedy, and his wife Lauren Birchfield, left, arrive at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP Mayor who pulled Confederate statues honored with JFK award 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — The former mayor of New Orleans was honored Sunday night for his leadership in removing Confederate memorials in his city.

Mitch Landrieu (LAN'-droo) was presented with the 2018 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for standing behind his decision to take down four monuments.

"As I stated when they were removed one year ago, to literally put the Confederacy on a pedestal is an inaccurate recitation of our full past, it is an affront to our present and it is a bad prescription for our future," Landrieu, a Democrat, said in his speech in Boston.

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation paid tribute to Landrieu for taking the action despite legal challenges and outright threats from those who insist the Confederacy is an important part of New Orleans' heritage.

"This is what the fight over the monuments was really about. As much as it was about moving the stone and metal, it was about confronting — and then correcting — the very ideas and attitudes that allowed them to be erected in the first place," Landrieu said.

President Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, presented the award, saying Landrieu fits the mold of a profile in courage not just for what he did, but for how he did it.

"Despite facing intense criticism, heated political attacks and personal threats, he removed four confederate monuments from the public spaces in New Orleans," Schlossberg said.

The award has been presented annually since 1989 to public servants who have made courageous decisions of conscience without regard for personal or professional consequences.