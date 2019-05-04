Maryland police search on for survivors of helicopter crash

KENT ISLAND, Md. (AP) — Maryland police say a helicopter has crashed into the Chesapeake Bay. It's not known how many people were aboard or whether there are survivors.

Maryland Natural Resources Police Capt. Brian Albert said the helicopter crashed into the water about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) off Bloody Point, on the southern end of Kent Island. The scene is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Annapolis, Maryland.

Albert says police haven't found survivors from the small helicopter, but continue searching. Albert says natural resources police on boat patrol in the area were called to the crash site about 12:30 p.m.