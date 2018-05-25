Man sues local KFC, alleges he found bone in chicken pot pie

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man is suing a local KFC restaurant alleging permanent damages from a piece of bone he says he found in his chicken pot pie.

Auburn resident Willie Blanchette alleges he badly hurt his teeth when he bit down on a large bone contained in his chicken pot pie ordered from the restaurant chain's store in Scarborough in 2015.

The Sun-Journal reports that Blanchette is seeking damages plus attorney fees for "great pain and suffering and mental anguish requiring medical treatment."

Serena Wheeler, a manager at the Scarborough location, directed inquiries to corporate headquarters.

A company spokeswoman said Friday the restaurant tried to work with the customer to resolve the complaint. She said it didn't receive notice of the lawsuit, and KFC can't comment further on the pending litigation.

